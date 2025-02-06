Virginia Gonzalez Appointed Executive Director of Katy Christian Ministries

KATY, Texas — A veteran nonprofit leader with extensive experience in justice systems will take the helm at Katy Christian Ministries (KCM), the organization announced Tuesday.

Virginia Gonzalez, who brings 17 years of nonprofit sector experience, will serve as executive director of the faith-based social services organization. Her background includes work in both civil and criminal justice systems, with expertise in victim advocacy and organizational management.

"I am thrilled to become a part of the KCM family," Gonzalez said. "With a deep commitment to delivering high-quality services and support to those in need, I feel fortunate to collaborate with an exceptional team that has established Katy Christian Ministries as a leader in the non-profit space."

Gonzalez holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and has specialized in fundraising strategies, community engagement and grant management throughout her career. She plans to implement a servant leadership model at KCM.

"It is crucial that our employees, volunteers, clients, and partners feel valued and engaged in the process," she emphasized.

In her first three months, Gonzalez will conduct a comprehensive review of KCM's operations and programs to identify areas for growth and improvement.

Don Flowers, chair of the board of directors, expressed confidence in the selection.

"Virginia's extensive experience and passion for service make her an excellent choice to guide KCM through this transitional period," Flowers said.

KCM has served the greater Katy area for more than four decades, providing emergency assistance, crisis intervention and food pantry services. The organization operates through community donations and volunteer support to assist families in need.