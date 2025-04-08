Katy ISD says viral classroom fight video lacks context

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Several viral videos of a Taylor High School classroom fight showing a male student knocking a female student to the floor and continuing to physically assault her have prompted angry responses from Katy ISD parents and students, but the school district maintains the images being circulated do not reveal the full context of what transpired.

The altercation lasted 61 seconds with audible gasps from witnessing students.

"Oh my God," one female student is heard repeatedly saying as the fight played out during the last week of March.

In a statement, the district suggested the videos don't show the complete situation.

"We remind the community that the video lacks full context and encourage respect for the privacy of all involved to ensure everyone's safety," the district said in a statement to Covering Katy News.

Brandon Webb, director of communications for Katy ISD, explained that federal privacy laws prevent the district from disclosing the additional context of what happened leading up to the fight, specific disciplinary actions, or information that could identify the students.

"The district is committed to transparency while respecting student privacy under federal law. We are aware of a video showing an altercation at Taylor High School. Law enforcement and the campus have taken appropriate action," the district's statement said.

The fight began with both students on their feet with the boy, a football player, throwing punches at the girl, before he tackled her to the classroom floor. The 15-year-old girl spent the rest of the time attempting to escape, tugging his hair and using her legs in futile attempts to flip the boy off her body. One male student tried to separate them as events unfolded.

A source with knowledge of the incident said the girl suffered a black eye and numerous abrasions and required a trip to the hospital.

The boy's age hasn't been revealed, but he's believed to be a minor.

Some parents criticized the substitute teacher who witnessed the incident and left the classroom to get help rather than intervening. A Katy ISD official said teachers aren't required to break up student fights but must seek help, which the substitute did.

"A student assisted in separating the individuals, and a teacher alerted campus administrators," the district wrote in an April 2, 2025 letter to parents.

The district stated that "the Katy ISD Police Department will file applicable criminal charges." However, according to a source familiar with the case, the Harris County District Attorney's Office has since declined to accept charges, meaning there will be no criminal prosecution.

The school district's handling of potential video evidence has raised legal concerns after officials requested anyone with footage to delete it.

"It has since come to our attention that cell phone footage of the incident, along with various information, may be circulating on social media," the letter stated. "We kindly ask that anyone in possession of such footage delete it from their devices to protect the safety and privacy of all individuals involved."

Houston attorney Chris Tritico, who specializes in education law, criticized this directive.

"I have never seen a district have a policy that instructs people to destroy evidence," Tritico told Covering Katy News. "It makes no sense to me. I understand why they are doing it, the Family Education Rights to Privacy Act mandates that the district protect the identity of students, but their overreaction to this is violating Texas law."

Tritico referenced Texas Penal Code Section 37.09, which makes it a crime to knowingly alter, destroy, or conceal evidence with the intent to impair its availability or truth in an investigation or official proceeding.

"It seems to me that is a violation of the penal code," Tritico said.