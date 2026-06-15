Victim, Suspect Not Yet Identified in Deadly Katy-Area House Party Shooting

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not released the identities of either the victim or the suspected shooter following a fatal shooting early Sunday at a house party in the Katy area.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the 24600 block of Sandal Springs Drive, a residential street off Franz Road near Katy Fort Bend Road, a short distance east of Legacy Stadium. While a caller was speaking with 911 dispatchers, gunfire was reportedly heard outside the residence.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, believed to be about 45 years old, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, a large gathering was underway at the home when a fight involving multiple people broke out. During the altercation, one of the participants walked to a vehicle, retrieved a firearm and shot the victim multiple times.

According to FOX 26 Houston, homicide detectives recovered video evidence from the scene that investigators say shows the suspect actively participating in the initial fight before the shooting occurred. Investigators believe the victim was specifically targeted and that the suspect did not fire randomly into the crowd.

Investigators said the gathering consisted primarily of family members, along with several non-family guests. Detectives do not believe the suspect is related to the victim or to those hosting the event.

The sheriff's office said the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Following the shooting, detectives said they were continuing efforts to positively identify the shooter.

The investigation remains ongoing.

See the video below courtesy of Houston Stringer.