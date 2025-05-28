Victim identified in Katy Freeway crash near Mason Road

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Harris County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a car crash along the Katy Freeway service road near Mason Road road early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened during heavy rainfall. David Wilkins Jr. was driving a 2023 Dodge Challenger westbound at about 1:45 a.m. when he took the Mason Road exit and encountered standing water from the severe weather conditions, crash investigators said.

"Mr. Wilkins was traveling at an unsafe speed for roadway conditions and lost control of his vehicle," a sheriff's office statement said.

The fatal accident occurred when the vehicle departed the roadway, entered the grassy median and struck a tree. Wilkins was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

His passenger was transported to the nearby Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital in stable condition following the car accident.

The crash remains under investigation.