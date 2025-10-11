Victim identified in fatal Katy shooting; homeowner claims self-defense

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Jesse Schuler, 33, was fatally shot Friday morning after he allegedly charged at a homeowner with a knife during a confrontation near the front door of a residence in the 21600 block of Park Brook Drive, in Katy, according to a report from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The name of the homeowner who shot Schuler is being withheld pending a grand jury review to determine whether he should be charged with murder or acted in self-defense. If he's not charged it's unlikely the Sheriff's Office will release the shooter's name.

× Expand Google The shooting happened on Park Brook Drive in Katy.

Investigators say Schuler was an ex-boyfriend of one of the women who lives at the home and had come over early Friday morning. Schuler died at the scene after being shot in the upper torso around 6:15 a.m., investigators said in their report.

According to the sheriff's office, "multiple people called 911 stating a male had been shot during a physical altercation." Initially, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the home.

"Deputies arrived and detained the adult male homeowner (shooter), along with two other witnesses, while EMS treated the complainant," the sheriff's office stated. "Life saving measures were performed, but the complainant could not be saved and died on scene. It was apparent he had sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso."

The homeowner told detectives that Schuler had previously lived at the home but "had been kicked out months ago" before returning early Friday morning.

An argument and a physical altercation ensued outside near the front porch. The homeowner said Schuler "removed a knife from his waistband and charged him" before he fired in self-defense.

Several people, possibly three or four adults, live at the residence, and multiple witnesses were either inside or outside the home when the shooting happened, according to investigators.

Detectives interviewed witnesses who were in the house along with the shooter, "who was compliant with the investigation," according to the report.

After the interviews, detectives contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office, "where they referred the case to be later reviewed by a Grand Jury once the investigation is complete."

An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause and manner of death.

The homeowner was released and allowed to return home once the investigation concluded.