Venezuelan Immigrants Rally in Katy to Seek Earthquake Relief, Condemn Communist Government Response

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A large group of Venezuelan immigrants gathered Sunday at Willow Fork Park in Katy to call attention to victims of an earthquake that struck Venezuela about a month ago, urging international support for devastated communities while sharply criticizing the country's communist government for what they described as an inadequate response to the disaster.

Global Demonstration for Relief

The noon rally, held at Willow Fork Park along Highway 99 at Cinco Ranch Boulevard behind Cinco Ranch High School, was one of demonstrations organized in 10 cities around the world, according to organizers. Participants waved Venezuelan flags, held signs and called for humanitarian aid for those affected by the earthquake.

Hubert Mura, one of the organizers, said the demonstration was intended to raise awareness and encourage relief efforts for communities devastated by the earthquake, particularly in the coastal state of La Guaira.

"Together in 10 cities around the world, we got together just to demonstrate that we are going to be able to rebuild our country," Mura said. "This is something that we are called by our families and friends in Venezuela just to help them."

Mura said La Guaira was "almost totally destroyed" by the earthquake and said families there urgently need assistance.

× 1 of 5 Expand Fort Bend Falcon Anti-communist Venezuelan immigrants and supporters gather at Willow Fork Park in Katy on Sunday, July 26, 2026, to call for humanitarian aid for victims of a recent earthquake in Venezuela. Organizers said the rally was part of coordinated demonstrations in 10 cities worldwide. × 2 of 5 Expand Fort Bend Falcon Anti-communist Venezuelan immigrants and supporters gather at Willow Fork Park in Katy on Sunday, July 26, 2026, to call for humanitarian aid for victims of a recent earthquake in Venezuela. Organizers said the rally was part of coordinated demonstrations in 10 cities worldwide. × 3 of 5 Expand Fort Bend Falcon Anti-communist Venezuelan immigrants and supporters gather at Willow Fork Park in Katy on Sunday, July 26, 2026, to call for humanitarian aid for victims of a recent earthquake in Venezuela. Organizers said the rally was part of coordinated demonstrations in 10 cities worldwide. × 4 of 5 Expand Fort Bend Falcon Anti-communist Venezuelan immigrants and supporters gather at Willow Fork Park in Katy on Sunday, July 26, 2026, to call for humanitarian aid for victims of a recent earthquake in Venezuela. Organizers said the rally was part of coordinated demonstrations in 10 cities worldwide. × 5 of 5 Expand Fort Bend Falcon Venezuelan immigrants gather at Willow Fork Park in Katy on Sunday, July 26, 2026, holding a banner reading "Levántate Venezuela," which translates to "Rise Up, Venezuela." Prev Next

Criticism of Venezuelan Government

Mura also blamed Venezuela's communist government for what he described as years of neglect that left communities vulnerable to natural disasters. He said La Guaira suffered another major disaster 27 years ago but alleged that the government failed to make improvements that could have lessened the impact of the recent earthquake.

"Two tragedies in less than 30 years destroyed a community just because this communist government never did anything to be prepared for another catastrophe," Mura said.

Mura also accused government officials of misusing Venezuela's oil wealth instead of investing in infrastructure and disaster preparedness.

"That's what communism does," he said. "They stole our money. They stole the oil money and never built anything for our communities."

The protesters' allegations regarding the Venezuelan government's disaster preparedness and response could not be independently verified.

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Call for International Support

The protesters called for increased humanitarian assistance for earthquake victims and said they hope their demonstrations around the world will encourage governments, relief organizations and members of the Venezuelan diaspora to help affected communities.

The rally remained peaceful as participants gathered in solidarity with earthquake victims, expressing hope that international attention will bring additional aid to those struggling to recover from the disaster.