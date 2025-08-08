Using Credit Card Rewards Strategy to Help Fund Travel Without Debt

HOUSTON – Sarah had always been careful with her finances, preferring to save up for purchases rather than rely on credit. When she started planning a trip to visit her sister studying abroad in Italy, she wanted to find a way to earn rewards on her travel expenses while maintaining the financial security she valued.

Balance Transfer Strategy Eliminates High-Interest Debt

Sarah discovered the Advancial Federal Credit Union Visa Rewards Plus credit card just as she was consolidating her finances. She had a small balance on an old store card charging high interest. Advancial's Visa Rewards Plus card had an introductory offer of no interest on balance transfers for 12 months as well as no balance transfer fee, allowing her to pay off that existing debt without accumulating more interest charges.

"I wasn't looking to take on more debt – I actually wanted to get rid of the debt I had," Sarah said. "The 12-month no-interest period meant I could finally tackle that store card balance without throwing money away on interest."

Credit Card Rewards Points Fund Travel Expenses

Sarah's approach was simple: use the card only for planned expenses that she could pay off each month. The unlimited rewards structure meant she earned 1% back on purchases up to $2,500 and 1.5% back on all purchases when she spent more than $2,500 in a billing cycle. Her monthly budget for groceries, gas and utilities now contributed toward her travel fund through reward points, without changing her spending habits.

International Travel Security Features Provide Peace of Mind

Before her trip to Italy, Sarah appreciated the card's security features. She could set up spending alerts, monitor her account in real time and lock the card instantly if needed. These controls gave her confidence to use the card abroad, knowing she could respond immediately to any unusual activity.

Disciplined Spending Leads to Debt-Free European Vacation

Sarah's disciplined approach paid off. By using the card responsibly for her regular monthly expenses and paying the full balance each month, she accumulated enough reward points to offset some of her travel costs. The Visa Rewards Plus card didn't have any foreign transaction fees, so she didn't have to worry about additional expenses during her journey.

"The best part was knowing I earned those travel rewards just from my normal spending – groceries, gas, the usual stuff I was buying anyway," Sarah said. "I never spent more than I could afford to pay off that month."

The strategy that worked for Sarah was treating the credit card as a tool for earning rewards on necessary expenses, not as a way to spend beyond her means.

After the 12-month introductory period, the APR will be 9.90% to 16.90% based on creditworthiness. The introductory balance transfer offer must be used within the first 12 months after account opening and is available for a single balance transfer request. Balance transfers performed after the initial introductory offer will incur the same APR as the account and will incur a 3% balance transfer fee.