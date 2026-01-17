Union Kitchen Katy closes after 5 years at Stableside at Falcon Landing

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Union Kitchen has closed its Katy location after five years of serving the community.

The restaurant at 9920 Gaston Road in Stableside at Falcon Landing, across from Tompkins High School, shut down Jan. 11, according to a Jan. 14 announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page. The location had already been removed from The Union Kitchen's website when the closure became public.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant opened in June 2020 alongside Jax Grill, another concept from Houston-based Gr8 Plate Hospitality. Both are owned by Paul Miller.

Restaurant thanks Katy community in closure announcement

In the Facebook announcement, management did not specify why the restaurant closed but expressed gratitude to customers and the Katy community.

"Serving the Katy community has been more than just a job — it has truly been an honor and a pleasure," the announcement stated. "Over the years, we didn't just serve meals; we built relationships."

The restaurant specifically thanked Katy ISD for catering orders, staff lunches and school celebrations.

Miller told media outlets that Gr8 Plate Hospitality is working to place Union Kitchen employees at other company locations.

"Katy, you will forever hold a special place in our hearts," the Facebook post concluded.

Other Union Kitchen Houston locations remain open

The Union Kitchen still operates four locations in the Houston area: The Boardwalk at Towne Lake in Cypress, Memorial Drive near CityCentre, Ella Boulevard in Garden Oaks and Interstate 69 in Kingwood.

Miller founded The Union Kitchen in 2010, inspired by the student union at his alma mater, Purdue University.