Typhoon Texas Waterpark Hiring More Than 1,000 Workers for Summer Season

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Typhoon Texas Waterpark, 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, is looking to fill more than 1,000 seasonal positions ahead of the upcoming summer season.

The waterpark is accepting applications from candidates ages 15 and older for roles across multiple departments, including lifeguard and water safety, admissions, food and beverage, and park services.

"At Typhoon Texas Waterpark, our team members are at the heart of the guest experience," said John Pham, vice president of marketing. "We're looking for energetic individuals who enjoy working with people and want to be part of a fun, supportive team while helping guests create lasting summer memories."

Seasonal employees receive competitive pay, free tickets for friends and family, discounted food and retail purchases, scholarship opportunities and leadership development programs, according to the park.

The park said the positions are well-suited for first-time job seekers and students. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.

Applications are available at typhoontexas.com.