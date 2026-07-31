TxDOT advances multiple FM 529 projects from Grand Parkway to Waller County

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Several transportation projects are moving forward along the FM 529 corridor between the Grand Parkway and Waller County, with one cleared for construction while others remain in various stages of planning and design. Together, the projects are intended to improve traffic flow and safety along one of the Katy area's fastest-growing corridors.

Growth driving improvements

Several years ago, during the public comment process, TxDOT cited the corridor's rapid growth as one of the reasons improvements would be needed.

Today, the corridor includes major master-planned communities such as Elyson and Anniston, while additional residential and commercial development continues throughout northern Katy and eastern Waller County.

Widening project remains in design

The largest project would widen FM 529 from the Grand Parkway to FM 362.

Current plans call for expanding FM 529 to six lanes between the Grand Parkway and Katy-Hockley Cut-Off Road and four lanes from Katy-Hockley Cut-Off Road to FM 362. The project also includes raised medians, dedicated turn lanes, sidewalks and shared-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists.

The widening project remains in the design phase. Before construction can begin, TxDOT must complete the final design, acquire additional right of way and relocate utilities along portions of the corridor.

Roadway restoration moves toward construction

While the widening project is still being designed, another FM 529 project is much closer to construction.

TxDOT plans to repair and restore approximately 11.3 miles of FM 529 between the Grand Parkway and U.S. 290.

According to TxDOT's Project Information Dashboard, the agency issued a Notice to Proceed on April 28, 2026, after awarding the construction contract to BATTERSON, LLP. As of the agency's latest update, construction had not yet begun.

Safety improvements

The projects are intended to improve more than traffic flow.

During the public comment process, TxDOT said crash rates along this section of FM 529 were higher than on similar roadways elsewhere in Texas.

Planned improvements include wider travel lanes, raised medians, dedicated turn lanes and other features designed to improve safety while keeping traffic moving more efficiently.

FM 529 Project Tracker

ProjectLimitsCurrent Status

FM 529 Widening: Grand Parkway (SH 99) to FM 362 Design — Final design, right-of-way acquisition and utility coordination continue before construction can begin.

Roadway Restoration: Grand Parkway (SH 99) to U.S. 290

Construction Authorized: TxDOT issued a Notice to Proceed on April 28, 2026, after awarding the contract to BATTERSON, LLP. Construction had not yet begun as of the agency's latest update.

Resurfacing: FM 362 to the Harris County linePlanned — Future pavement improvements are planned along the western portion of the corridor.

Landscape Improvements: Portions of the FM 529 corridor

Planned — Landscaping improvements are planned as part of future corridor enhancements.

Covering Katy News will continue updating this Project Tracker as each FM 529 project reaches new milestones.

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