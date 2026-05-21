Tompkins Basketball Players Shipman, Sodipo to play college ball

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Two Tompkins boys basketball players signed letters of intent Wednesday to play basketball in college.

Carter Shipman signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, which is a member of the Division II Lone Star Conference. During his Tompkins career, he scored 782 points, had 436 rebounds and 35 blocked shots for coach Brian Knight's Falcons teams.

In the 2025-26 season, Shipman won District 19-6A first-team all-district and Tompkins defensive player of the year honors. He also received honorable mention academic all-state honors from the Texas High School Coaches Association. He averaged 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game.

In the 2024-25 season, Shipman won District 19-6A first-team all-district honors and was named the team's most valuable player.

Meanwhile, Fola Sodipo signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Western Carolina University, which is a member of the Division I Southern Conference. During his Tompkins career, he scored 697 points, had 359 rebounds and 43 blocked shots.

In the 2025-26 season, Sodipo won District 19-6A first-team all-district and defensive player of the year honors. He averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot per game.

In the 2024-25 season, Sodipo won District 19-6A all-district honors and was the team's defensive player of the year.