Two toddler sisters found dead with cocaine in their systems; Katy-area mother arrested in Florida

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Two toddler sisters found unresponsive at a Katy-area home in February died with cocaine in their systems, and their mother has been arrested in Florida, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Tuesday.

The case began Feb. 11, when deputies responded to a residence in the 21000 block of Creek Edge Court in the Katy area after reports of a possible drowning involving two female toddlers, ages 2 and 3. LifeFlight was requested at the scene. The neighborhood is off of Lakes of Bridgewater Drive near North Mason and Morton Roads.

Detectives claim both children had cocaine in their systems at the time of their deaths and charged Laura Nicholson, 23, with two counts of injury to a child on May 8 according to the Sheriff.

The sheriff's office Violent Criminals Apprehension Team coordinated with the Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, which arrested Nicholson in Florida on Monday. She was booked into the Lee County Jail.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of two young toddlers — sisters — in our community," Gonzalez said. "May these little ones rest in peace."