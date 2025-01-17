Two new ways to enter and exit LaCenterra

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A new segment of the Grand Parkway frontage road opened Nov. 18, and people may not have noticed that two additional entry points to LaCenterra were also opened, in an effort to ease access to the popular shopping destination.

The extension connects Cinco Ranch Boulevard southbound to Westheimer Parkway. One new access point is near Perry's Steakhouse and the east side parking garage, while the second provides entry and exit near the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

"The additional entrances on the Feeder Road will reduce the volume of traffic at the front entrance of LaCenterra as traffic will have other routes in and out of the development," Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Vincent Morales said. "This will allow traffic to better balance from all the available access points and will reduce the amount of congestion currently being experienced at the existing intersections."

× Expand Covering Katy One of two new access points to LaCenterra next to the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

It is likely that the new access points will help alleviate traffic congestion at the shopping center's main entrance, particularly during peak hours and special events.

The improvements come as part of the ongoing expansion of the Grand Parkway between the Katy Freeway and the Westpark Tollway, which serves as a major outer loop around the Greater Houston metropolitan area.