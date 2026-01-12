Two found dead in Katy home; children heard gunshots, Harris County deputies say

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a Katy-area home early Monday morning after the couple's adult children heard gunfire, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. at a home on Bent Springs Lane, just east of North Mason Road and south of Clay Road.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that an adult male and adult female were found deceased from what apparent gunshot wounds," Gonzalez posted on social media.

The murder happened in the 3700 block of Bent Springs Lane.

Victims found in separate rooms

When deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman dead in separate areas of the house — the husband near the living room and the wife closer to the kitchen, Gonzalez said.

7-year-old foster child ran to neighbor for safety

Authorities said other people were inside the home at the time, including two adult children and the couple's 7-year-old foster daughter. The child ran to a neighbor's home to safety.

Double homicide or murder-suicide not yet determined

Gonzalez said it is too early to determine whether the case is being investigated as a double homicide or a murder-suicide. Authorities have not yet recovered a gun.

Sheriff's officials said there were no immediate signs of forced entry, though that remains part of the ongoing investigation.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives remained on scene Monday.

The investigation remains active.