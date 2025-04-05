Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. Saturday Night

FORT BEND/HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Fort Bend County and eight other counties in southeast Texas until 9 p.m. CDT Saturday.

The affected counties include Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk and San Jacinto.

A watch means weather conditions are favorable for severe weather, but no immediate action is required. Residents should monitor current weather conditions and be prepared to seek shelter if necessary.

Tornado Watch 123 remains in effect throughout the evening for the southeast Texas region.