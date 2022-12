Below freezing temperatures continue through Christmas

Warning from the National Weather Service

Hard Freeze Warning in effect from December 22, at 6 PM CST until December 24, at 12PM

Today: Sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.