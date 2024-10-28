Tompkins Student Named Reserve Champion at Art Auction

KATY, TX [October 25, 2024] – Sabrina Smith, a student at Tompkins High School, was named Reserve Champion at the 2024 Fort Bend County Fair School Art Auction for her piece, Rodeo Reverie.

Seven Lakes High School students Dennis Wei and Yuiko Arita, along with Tompkins student Fernando Chang, were awarded Best of Class for their artworks titled A Champion Arises, Indigenous Life, and The One, respectively.

“We are so proud of the students and their teachers for this accomplishment,” said Laura Simoneaux, assistant director of fine arts at Katy ISD. “Of the 16 pieces selected for this year’s auction, 10 were from Katy ISD.”

Other Katy ISD student artists included in this year’s auction were:

Nguyen Nguyen (Tompkins High School) – Love like the Sun’s Warmth

Damife Sewoniku (Tompkins High School) – What are you looking at?

Sanya Murarka (Tompkins High School) – Eye on the Prize

Madison Huang (Tompkins High School) – RoMOOo and Goatiet

Baani Luthra (Tompkins High School) – Teach ‘Em Young

Cooper Thielemann (Jordan High School) – First Show

Several Katy ISD students’ artwork was also included in the Last Draw Art Sale, and they include:

Avika Puri (Tompkins High School) – Golden Hour

Saipardhu Aki (Tompkins High School) – Routine Riding

Anshika Agrawal (Seven Lakes High School) – Sanctuary

The students are supported by the following educators: Katrina Cerk (Jordan); Camille Gordon and Lisa Matschek (Seven Lakes); and Christie Skinner (Tompkins).

The School Art Auction is held every year as part of the fair to celebrate student talent in Fort Bend County. Students in grades 9-12 who reside in the County are welcome to submit their original pieces in several classes of art representing a Western or agricultural theme. The Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo celebrated its 88th annual fair this year. Visit www.fortbendcountyfair.com to learn more.