TIRR Memorial Hermann Expands Services with New Pediatric Outpatient Rehabilitation Clinic in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – TIRR Memorial Hermann, ranked second among rehabilitation hospitals nationwide by U.S. News and World Report, has launched a new Katy clinic dedicated solely to pediatric outpatient services. The new facility contributes to a broader initiative at the location to establish a comprehensive women's and pediatric care center.

The TIRR Memorial Hermann Pediatric Outpatient Rehabilitation-Katy location, at 23964 Katy Freeway, will improve care accessibility for medically complex pediatric cases, delivering TIRR Memorial Hermann's specialized rehabilitation services to communities with the greatest need.

× Expand Memorial Hermann TIRR Memorial Hermann cut the ribbon on its new Katy clinic dedicated solely to pediatric outpatient services on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025.

"Opening this clinic in Katy represents a significant step forward in how we can support children and families in this community," said Rhonda Abbott, senior vice president and CEO of TIRR Memorial Hermann. "Families in Katy and west Houston will have more convenient access than ever to the same exceptional care, advanced technology, and highly trained specialists that have made TIRR Memorial Hermann a national leader in rehabilitation."

The clinic began operations last week and offers personalized treatment from skilled, specialized therapists utilizing cutting-edge therapeutic equipment. Patients receive customized rehabilitation programs designed around their specific medical needs, educational requirements and individual objectives.

Treatment services address neurological disorders including brain injury, spinal cord injury, epilepsy, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis; cancer-related rehabilitation; developmental delays; genetic disorders; multi-trauma recovery; post-surgical orthopedic care; sensory integration disorder; spina bifida; torticollis; dysautonomia; and medically fragile conditions.

TIRR Memorial Hermann is the first to open in this building as part of Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital’s comprehensive center for women’s and pediatric care. TIRR Memorial Hermann offers pediatric outpatient rehabilitation at several campuses across the greater Houston area. You can find more information about each of them here. For more information on TIRR Memorial Hermann visit our homepage.

The video below provides a tour of the new TIRR Memorial Hermann Pediatric Rehabilitation facility in Katy.