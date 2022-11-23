Tiger Woods bringing 'golf entertainment experience' to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - PopStroke, featuring a full-service restaurant and two 18-hole putting greens designed by Tiger Woods, opens soon in Katy at I-10 and Highway 99.

Co-owned by Woods and company founder Greg Bartoli, PopStroke is finishing its fifth location at the Katy Grand shopping center. The Katy location will reportedly open in December, and the company is advertising for employees.

The putting greens have synthetic turf with fairways, bunkers, and rough.

"Putting is a universal part of golf that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels," Woods said.

The two-story facility will have an open-air restaurant, a rooftop bar, a private space for parties, and an ice cream parlor.

Menu items include sandwiches, salads, tacos, nachos, wings, and flatbreads.

A customized mobile app allows customers to order drinks and food that will be delivered directly to them anywhere on the course. There will also be a lounge and a beer garden with outdoor games like cornhole, ping pong, and foosball. In addition, an enclosed playground will be available for children.

Katy is one of seven new locations PopStroke is opening in Texas, Florida, and Arizona.

"These are dynamic, high-growth markets supported by excellent ownership groups," said Greg Bartoli. "We are very excited to expand our unique golf entertainment experience across the United States, particularly in markets supported by surging population growth and great climates."

× Expand PopStroke A rendering of PopStroke's Katy location.

× Expand PopStroke/Facebook PopStroke Katy will open soon. Its putting greens are under construction but nearly complete.