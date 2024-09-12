Murder at McDonald's - Killers still on the run

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to review surveillance video as they search for at least three murder suspects following a deadly shooting late Monday night in the Katy area, believed to have been a drug deal gone bad.

Deputies were called to the McDonald's in the 1840 block of North Fry Road, a short distance north of the Katy Freeway, at approximately 11:15 p.m. They discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a hospital but died from his injuries.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim had arranged to meet several men in the McDonald’s parking lot for what authorities suspect was a drug deal. At some point during the meeting, gunfire erupted, and the suspects fled the scene.

"Our suspects are going to be at least three black males in a silver colored Malibou that fled the scene,: Sgt. B. Beall said.

The victim had two women and three children, ages 2 to 9, inside his vehicle at the time of the shooting. None of them were injured, according to investigators.

Detectives also believe one of the suspects may have taken an item from the victim before leaving. They are reviewing surveillance footage and continuing their investigation in hopes of identifying and apprehending the suspects.

The Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incident to come forward.