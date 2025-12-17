Three Arrested in $90,000 Armored Car Robbery at Katy Asian Town H Mart

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Three men have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a Brinks armored car at the H Mart supermarket in Katy's Asian Town that netted approximately $90,000, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Darius Alexander, 29; Amon Alexander, 22; and Willie Earl Boyd, 33, were arrested without incident Tuesday. All three are charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and are being held in the Harris County Jail.

Armed Suspects Robbed Brinks Truck at H-Mart in November

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded Saturday, Nov. 15 at approximately 8 a.m. to a robbery in progress at the H Mart grocery store, 23119 Colonial Parkway in Katy.

"Witnesses reported that a Brinks armored truck parked in front of the store was being robbed by two male suspects armed with rifles," Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Covering Katy News.

During the robbery, the armed suspects disarmed a Brinks security officer and fled in a white, four-door Hyundai.

Getaway Vehicle Recovered Near Barker Cypress and I-10

"The suspects fled the scene in a white, four-door Hyundai, which was later recovered unoccupied in a nearby hotel parking lot near Barker Cypress Road and Interstate 10 West," Gilliland said.

Detectives with the Harris County Sheriff's Office assigned to the FBI Robbery Task Force conducted the investigation. Investigators recovered evidence from the vehicle, and surveillance video from the surrounding area led detectives to identify and arrest the three suspects, according to Gilliland.

Their initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 18 in the 177th District Court.