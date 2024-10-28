Things To Do This Week - Oct. 28 to Nov. 3

Things To Do This Week - Oct. 29 to Nov. 3. If you would like to have your events listed on the calendar, submit them here.
Oct. 31, 2024 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Boo Bash
Bring your Ghouls, Goblins & Little Monsters to join us at the AMC Plaza in Neighborhood 1 for trick-or-treating in a fun, family-friendly environment on Thursday, October 31st from 5PM-7PM.
Oct. 31, 2024 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Brookshire Police Department Halloween Trick or Treat
Candy, face painting and games at this family event celebrating Halloween. Be sure to wear your costume.
Nov. 01, 2024 7:00 p.m.
Maverick Theatre Co. Presents: Almost, Maine 11.01.24
In this charming play, the residents of Almost, Maine, experience the highs and lows of love on a cold winter night.
Nov. 02, 2024 7:00 p.m.
Maverick Theatre Co. Presents: Almost, Maine 11.02.24
In this charming play, the residents of Almost, Maine, experience the highs and lows of love on a cold winter night.