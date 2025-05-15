Thiele sworn in for second term as Katy mayor

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News)—Dusty Thiele took the oath of office Wednesday for a three-year term as Katy’s mayor, saying he hoped to build on what makes Katy special while preparing to build for a bright future.

Thiele, sworn into office by Katy Municipal Judge Jeffrey Brashear, defeated Michael Payne, an IT manager making his first run for office, in the May 3 election. Thiele drew 1,902 votes, or 87%, against Payne’s 293 votes, or 13%. He thanked citizens who voted for him. Payne, for his part, congratulated Thiele on his victory during the public comments portion of the meeting.

Thiele said he would focus on public safety, saying that he wanted to ensure first responders have the tools, resources and training to protect the city and respond swiftly in times of need.

Flood control was another priority. “We'll keep pushing forward with meaningful flood mitigation and infrastructure projects that protect homes, businesses, and the future of Katy,” Thiele said.

Improving mobility, reducing traffic congestion, enhancing roads and “planning smartly” for growth that’s already here, Thiele said, would keep people moving safely and efficiently for years to come.

In describing his vision, Thiele said it meant continued investment in Katy’s historic town square, support for local businesses and expanding access to quality parks and recreational spaces for families to enjoy.

“Serving this community is one of the greatest honors of my life, and I remain just as committed today as I was on day one,” Thiele said. “There’s still a lot of important work ahead, and I‘m excited to move forward with our city council and city staff to meet the needs of our vibrant community.”

Thiele is serving his final term under term limits. The mayor’s seat will be open in the 2028 election. Thiele was first elected in 2022 by acclimation after drawing no opponents in that race.

Council certifies votes against proposed charter amendments

In addition to certifying Thiele’s election, the Katy City Council certified the election results for five proposed Katy City Charter amendments, all of which were rejected by voters.

Charter Proposition A would have enabled the mayor pro tem to keep his or her vote at a council meeting, but remove veto authority, when presiding in the absence of the mayor.

For: 894 votes, or 40%

Against: 1,337 votes, or 60%

Charter Proposition B would no longer have required the immediate resignation of a mayor should he or she choose to seek another office if the unexpired mayoral term is less than one year and 30 days.

For: 805 votes, or 36%

Against: 1,410 votes, or 64%

Charter Proposition C would no longer have required the immediate resignation of a council member should he or she choose to seek another office if the unexpired council term is less than one year, 30 days.

For: 807 votes, or 37%

Against: 1,393 votes, or 63%

Charter Proposition D would have removed the mayor’s right to unilaterally fire department heads by giving those department heads the right to appeal to city council and giving council members the right to reinstate those individuals against the wishes of the mayor.

For: 914 votes, or 41%

Against: 1,290 votes, or 59%

Charter Proposition E would lengthen city council members’ total possible time in office from six years to 12 by increasing term limits from two three-year terms to four three-year terms, inclusive of time served.