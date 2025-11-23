Is Your Home Making You Sick? The Symptom Map

A Commentary by Dr. Matt Everett, MD

As an emergency physician and mold specialist practicing in Katy, I'm trained to diagnose based on what I see and what I learn from the patient: the broken bone on an X-ray, the infection in bloodwork, the toxin in the blood.

But what happens when the symptoms are real, but the cause remains invisible?

The Subtle Start

It doesn't always begin with a flood or a fungus-covered wall. It starts with a feeling — nasal stuffiness. Maybe a headache. A strange fatigue…or even an unexplained rash. As you will learn, the symptoms of a sick home are so widely varied that it can be hard to realize it's your home that's making you sick.

You walk into the house after work and your head tightens. The air feels different — thick, stale, something you can't quite place. You sit down and gradually the fatigue hits like gravity. The thought comes and goes: Maybe I'm just tired. Again.

But it happens again the next day. And the next. And soon, there's a pattern.

For some, it's headaches or brain fog. For others, it's a rash that won't fade or a son who can't focus. The symptoms are familiar, yet scattered, making it easy to blame stress, age, or bad sleep. Rarely do we stop to consider that the place we feel safest might be what's making us sick.

That's where the story of water-damaged buildings begins — not with black walls and lawsuits, but with subtle, invisible signs the body starts whispering long before the drywall turns gray.

When the Brain Feels the House First

If the lungs are the first organ to meet the air, the brain is the first to interpret it. According to integrative physician Dr. Neil Nathan, author of Toxic: Heal Your Body from Mold Toxicity, many patients report cognitive changes before respiratory ones. "They can't think straight, words disappear mid-sentence…" That is because mycotoxins, produced by mold spores, easily cross the cribriform and the "blood brain barrier" triggering "neuroinflammation."

So, when someone says "it's all in your head" they are not wrong; it's physiologic. Mold and the mycotoxins it produces can trigger neuroinflammation — immune signaling that fogs the brain and slows processing. Patients describe it as if their thoughts are slow or they just can't process.

Common neurological and cognitive symptoms include:

Brain fog or slowed thinking

Word-finding difficulty or short-term memory lapses

Migraines or tension headaches

Dizziness or vertigo in certain rooms

Tinnitus or ringing in the ears

Sensitivity to light or noise

These symptoms can be maddening, because they're intermittent — tied to locations, not activities or time of day. Pro Tip: People often notice relief when traveling or spending weekends away, only to relapse within hours of returning home.

The Mood Mirror: When the Nervous System Joins the Fight

Next comes the emotional terrain — mood, sleep, and stress responses that shift unpredictably.

Physician Dr. Ann Shippy, who practices environmental medicine in Austin, calls this "the nervous system's SOS." Chronic mold exposure, she writes, can dysregulate the autonomic nervous system, leading to swings between anxiety, depression, and fatigue.

You might notice:

A startle reflex — jumping at noises that never bothered you

Racing heartbeats or palpitations for no reason

Temperature swings: feeling chilled or flushed

Nighttime restlessness, insomnia, or waking unrefreshed

For some, the mental strain becomes as disabling as the physical one. "It's not that these people are anxious," says Shippy, "it's that their nervous systems are inflamed."

When mold exposure causes "the blues" you're seeing the blurring of mood and biology. The mental health aspect is one reason mold-related illness is so often dismissed. The symptoms look psychological, but the cause is physiological — a sick house can slowly hijack the body's stress response and compromise the immune system.

The Body Aches the Mind Can't Explain

For some, the message moves from neurons to muscles.

Dr. Jill Crista, author of Break the Mold, describes this as "the body's low-grade alarm." She notes that many patients experience musculoskeletal pain that feels like overexertion without exercise. "It's the body burning energy fighting something it can't see," she writes.

Typical patterns include:

Achy joints and muscles without injury

Morning stiffness that fades by afternoon

Restless legs or tingling sensations

Generalized weakness or malaise

Conventional labs often come back "normal." Patients are told to stretch more, rest more, worry less. Essentially, patients are told "You're fine" but the symptoms persist — flaring with humidity, calming with travel. It's inflammation in motion.

When the Gut Goes Off Script

If the brain and muscles are the messengers, the gut is the battlefield. Mold exposure doesn't just affect the airways — it can influence the microbiome and digestion.

Many patients report:

Bloating, nausea, or IBS-like cramping

Food sensitivities that appear out of nowhere

Sugar or carbohydrate intolerance

Weight changes without lifestyle explanation

Dr. Nathan and Dr. Crista both note that mycotoxins — the secondary metabolites produced by certain molds — can increase intestinal permeability ("leaky gut") and provoke immune reactions to previously tolerated foods. In fact, many individuals exposed to mold are diagnosed with food allergies which are ultimately due to environmental toxins, not traditional food allergies.

This explains why someone might suddenly react to coffee, eggs, or wine — not because of the foods themselves, but because their system is now cross-reacting under toxic stress. It also explains why food allergies can be reversed with therapy.

The Immune System's Breaking Point

Eventually, the immune system begins to broadcast louder signals.

Recurrent infections — sinusitis, bronchitis, ear infections — become common. People develop chemical sensitivities, or in some cases, autoimmune conditions like Hashimoto's thyroiditis, which affects up to 5% of women.

Functional medicine doctors see these not as coincidences, but as outcomes of chronic immune overactivation. "When the body fights an invisible invader long enough," writes Nathan, "it can start misidentifying its own tissues as the enemy."

Typical immune/hormonal changes include:

Worsening thyroid autoimmunity

Fatigue resistant to rest

Irregular cycles or hormonal imbalance

Heightened reactivity to perfumes, cleaning agents, or gasoline fumes

This is where traditional medicine often intersects uneasily with environmental medicine. Mainstream clinicians see mainstream lab markers; mold-literate doctors look at specialized labs and look for patterns. Looking deeper is required to capture the whole picture.

The Miscellaneous Basket: The Clues Nobody Knows How to Categorize

Every clinician who treats mold illness will tell you the same thing: the symptoms don't read the textbooks.

Some patients describe:

Vertigo only when the HVAC runs

"Electric-shock" sensations or static-like tingling

Unilateral facial numbness

Vision changes or motion sensitivity ("the walls seem to move")

Rashes appearing only on the neck or wrists

These are the symptoms that get people labeled as "mystery patients." But when multiple family members develop different issues in the same building — one with fatigue, one with rashes, one with brain fog — the odds of coincidence shrink fast.

As Dr. Crista puts it, "Mold doesn't play favorites; it plays systems."

The Body Tells the Story the Building Won't

Medical journals call this Sick Building Syndrome. Patients call it confusion, exhaustion, despair.

What unites them is the pattern: they improve when away from the building and decline upon return. That correlation — not a lab result — is the first real diagnostic test.

As awareness grows, so does the understanding that air isn't empty. It carries microbes, mycotoxins, and particles that can profoundly affect health. And in Texas — where humidity runs high and homes are built fast — that air can be the difference between vitality and chronic illness.

The Invisible Link Between House and Health

The lesson isn't that every ache or foggy morning means mold. It's that our bodies are sensors — exquisitely tuned to our surroundings.

When homes breathe poorly, so do we. When walls trap water, our immune systems take on the burden. And when builders, insurers, or inspectors ignore that connection, the result isn't just damp drywall; it's a slow-motion public health crisis.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

× Expand iHeal Matt Everett, MD

Dr. Matt Everett, MD is a board-certified emergency physician who practices in Katy, Texas, and Naples, Florida. He is founder of iHeal Functional Medicine and a full member of the International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness (ISEAI). Dr. Everett discovered functional medicine while working through a difficult health issue with his wife, Renee, learning both the theoretical and practical applications of treating patients with complex, chronic conditions. iHeal was founded by Dr. Everett and his wife to help patients find someone to listen & look outside the box for answers.

The views expressed in this commentary are those of Matt Everett, MD, do not constitute medical advice and are not necessarily those of this publication or its sponsors. Readers experiencing health concerns should consult with their own healthcare providers.

