The Green at Katy Park breaks ground as restaurant village takes shape

KATY, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — Construction is underway on The Green at Katy Park, a new development that promises to bring more restaurants, shops and outdoor gathering space to the rapidly growing northwest side of Katy.

Read King broke ground Aug. 19 at the northwest corner of Morton Road and Katy Hockley Cut Off Road, directly across from the H-E-B-anchored Market at Katy Park the company also developed.

At the heart of the first phase will be a roughly 60,000-square-foot Restaurant Village built around green space and restaurant patios. Read King's latest plans identify Chipotle by name and show the developer in negotiations with a national sandwich shop, a Mediterranean restaurant and a boba tea business.

The three unnamed businesses are still being negotiated and are not yet signed tenants.

Read King called the groundbreaking “a major milestone” and described The Green as “the next chapter of our vision for a vibrant, connected destination in the heart of West Katy.”

A place to eat and stay awhile

The Green is being designed as more than a place to drive in, eat or shop and leave.

Plans call for about 20,000 square feet of landscaped green space surrounded by restaurants and patios, with access to about 3.5 miles of nearby trails. Earlier plans also included a children's play area and events such as outdoor concerts and movie nights.

Read King said the design was inspired by the natural character of the Katy Prairie and is intended to bring people together with “retail, restaurants, open green space, and places to gather.” The company said it wants to create a destination centered around “food, fun, family, and community.”

The Restaurant Village will be spread among several buildings, including a two-story building as part of the larger project. Read King says The Green is planned to eventually include about 175,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space across two phases.

× Expand Reed King This site plan shows the roughly 60,000-square-foot Restaurant Village planned as part of the larger The Green at Katy Park development at Morton Road and Katy Hockley Cut Off Road.

More than the Restaurant Village

The Green could eventually include much more than restaurants. Plans show space being considered for a fitness center, pet store, medical offices, a bank, additional fast-food restaurants and other shops.

H-E-B development was the first step

The Green is the next stage of Read King's development at the intersection.

Across Katy Hockley Cut Off Road is the Market at Katy Park, the shopping center anchored by H-E-B. The grocery store opened in March 2024 and was followed by other restaurants, stores and services.

When Covering Katy reported on The Green earlier this year, Read King managing partner Cort King said several leases had already been signed but the company was not ready to identify the tenants.

King described the centerpiece of the project as a “restaurant village,” with restaurants clustered around a central outdoor area.

× Expand Reed King This site plan shows the full scope of The Green at Katy Park, including the Restaurant Village and additional areas planned for the Green at Katy Park.

Thousands of new homes coming

The project is rising in a part of the Katy area where thousands of new homes are being built.

Read King estimates more than 24,000 additional homes will be built in the area served by The Green by 2032. That residential growth is bringing more demand for places to eat, shop and spend time close to home.

The Green is intended to help fill that need by combining restaurants and shopping with an outdoor space where families can gather.

Opening planned for 2027

Representatives of the City of Katy and Katy Area Chamber of Commerce joined Read King for the Aug. 19 groundbreaking, along with companies working on the project.

“The dirt has been turned. Now, we build something special,” Read King said.

Read King says the development is expected to be ready in 2027.

For nearby residents, one of the biggest remaining questions is which restaurants will ultimately open there. Read King has not yet announced the full tenant lineup, leaving plenty still to be revealed as construction moves forward.