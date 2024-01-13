Five Day Katy Forecast - Temperature in the teens

The 5 day forecast from the National Weather Service

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

M.L.King Day: A chance of freezing rain before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.