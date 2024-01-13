Five Day Katy Forecast - Temperature in the teens

The 5 day forecast from the National Weather Service
Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
M.L.King Day: A chance of freezing rain before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.