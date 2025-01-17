Former Paetow High Teacher Charged With Stealing $5K From School Dance Team Fund

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A former Katy ISD teacher faces criminal charges after allegedly stealing more than $5,000 meant for a dance team.

Tyshonda Okere, formerly the English Department Chair at Paetow High School, is accused of misappropriating booster club funds intended for the Silver Strutters dance team.

According to police, the school's Spirit Booster Club Board issued Okere a personal check to settle the dance team's outstanding bills. Instead, investigators say she deposited the money into her personal account and an account believed to be owned by her husband.

Okere is no longer employed at the school following police and internal investigations. The spokesperson did not address whether programs previously under Okere's supervision would be affected.

"It's for the kids. They use that money for things like traveling and uniforms and things like that. For someone just to use it for other personal things, it's not good. We donate for different booster clubs," parent Elizabeth Perez told ABC 13.

Court documents reveal Okere told police she was "trying to help everyone out" when taking the money from the booster club.