Texas Mold Inspections: What Homeowners Don’t Know Could Cost Them

From hidden water damage to misleading certifications, this commentary by Katy physician Matt Everett, MD, explains why many homeowners don’t realize how complex licensed mold inspections and remediation can be, and how to ensure their home is truly safe.

When a smell turns into science

Last week, I wrote about how a faint, musty odor in our new home turned out to be more than a smell — it was a symptom. What began as a minor nuisance became an education in air quality, building science and bureaucracy.

If the first story revealed what happens inside the walls, this one looks at what happens after you start asking questions. Once you suspect mold, the first question isn’t “where?” — it’s “who?”

Who is capable and qualified to inspect?

Who writes the plan to fix the problem?

Who signs the paper that says it’s safe to return to your home?

Most Texans don’t realize there is an entire licensing system behind those answers. Unfortunately, many of the people selling “inspections” either don’t know, don’t understand or don’t follow the rules.

The alphabet soup of mold licenses

Under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, every professional who touches a mold investigation or cleanup must hold a specific license. The law is meant to protect homeowners from conflicts of interest, but the acronyms themselves can be confusing.

Mold Assessment Technician (MAT): Collects samples and takes moisture readings under a consultant’s supervision, sometimes minimal.

Mold Assessment Consultant (MAC): Designs sampling plans, writes remediation protocols and performs final clearance testing.

Mold Remediation Worker (MRW): Handles physical removal and cleaning.

Mold Remediation Contractor (MRC): Supervises workers and issues the official Certificate of Mold Damage Remediation, the document insurers and future buyers rely on.

The golden rule: the same company cannot both assess and remediate the same property. Simply put, the person who finds the mold cannot be the one paid to fix it.

Training vs. trust

On paper, the requirements are strong. A consultant must complete formal coursework, pass a licensing exam and demonstrate education or field experience, often a science degree or five years in related work. A technician requires a shorter approved course and a high school diploma.

But a license is not the same as competence. Skill and ethics vary. A badge on the wall proves someone passed a test; it does not guarantee they will check the attic, trace a roof leak or tell you uncomfortable truths. That gap between credential and craftsmanship is where homeowners can get hurt.

How a proper mold inspection works

A thorough mold inspection follows a clear sequence:

Assessment: A MAC (or MAT under supervision) performs a visual inspection, measures moisture and maps humidity patterns.

A MAC (or MAT under supervision) performs a visual inspection, measures moisture and maps humidity patterns. Sampling: Targeted air, surface or bulk samples confirm the presence and type of mold.

Targeted air, surface or bulk samples confirm the presence and type of mold. Protocol: When the affected area exceeds 25 contiguous square feet, state law requires a detailed remediation plan outlining containment methods, protective gear and clearance criteria. This “25-square-foot rule” is misleading; in reality, it is nearly impossible to limit contamination to such a defined area.

When the affected area exceeds 25 contiguous square feet, state law requires a detailed remediation plan outlining containment methods, protective gear and clearance criteria. This “25-square-foot rule” is misleading; in reality, it is nearly impossible to limit contamination to such a defined area. Remediation: A licensed contractor follows the plan, often using plastic containment, negative-air machines and removal of contaminated material. Containment and removal are often the most problematic steps and can inadvertently spread hazardous spores.

A licensed contractor follows the plan, often using plastic containment, negative-air machines and removal of contaminated material. Containment and removal are often the most problematic steps and can inadvertently spread hazardous spores. Clearance: After cleanup, a MAC returns to verify success. Only then can the homeowner receive a Certificate of Mold Damage Remediation. Anything less is not a proper inspection; it is theater.

Tools of the trade

A good consultant starts with moisture, not mold. Water is always the culprit, whether it is a leak, high humidity or poor insulation.

Professionals rely on moisture meters and hygrometers to find damp materials, thermal imaging cameras to detect hidden wet spots and endoscopes to peek behind walls.

For sampling, inspectors may use tape lifts or swabs, air spore traps or dust-DNA tests such as ERMI or HERTSMI-2 to assess historical exposure. DNA tests provide insight, but Texas does not officially recognize them for clearance purposes. Air-only testing without investigating moisture sources is unreliable and may leave homeowners with incomplete answers.

The 25-square-foot loophole

Texas law exempts small mold jobs: anything under 25 square feet does not require a formal remediation protocol. The exemption was intended to simplify minor repairs, but it created a loophole.

Mold does not respect square footage. A single contaminated air handler can affect an entire home. Measuring risk by tape measure is like saying a virus cannot spread past six feet. Contamination behind walls often goes undetected.

What an inspection costs

Costs vary, but homeowners should expect:

Visual inspection and moisture mapping: $300–$500, about 35 cents per square foot.

Air or surface samples (each): $75–$150.

Full remediation protocol (by a consultant): $600–$1,200.

Post-remediation clearance: $300–$600.

Advanced testing, such as dust-DNA analysis, can add several hundred dollars per sample. Cutting corners may seem cheaper upfront but often leads to higher costs down the line due to incomplete remediation.

A system that works when followed

The Texas licensing system is not broken; it is underused and under-enforced. The separation between assessor and remediator is a critical safeguard. Documentation, including photos and the Certificate of Mold Damage Remediation, creates a paper trail that protects buyers and sellers.

The problem is that too few homeowners know these protections exist. Builders, insurers and some contractors may quietly benefit from that ignorance. Oversight often exists on paper, not in attics or crawl spaces.

Before you hire an inspector: homeowner checklist

Verify the inspector’s license number at TDLR.Texas.gov.

Ask if they are a MAC or MAT and who will sign your remediation protocol.

Confirm that the assessor and remediator are separate companies

Request a written protocol and clearance criteria before work begins.

Keep all photos, reports and your Certificate of Mold Damage Remediation.

Monitor your home’s humidity; the EPA recommends below 60%, ideally 30–50%.

Why it matters

A mold inspection is not just about spores — it is about trust. Done correctly, it protects your health, your investment and your resale value. Done poorly, it creates a false sense of security while problems fester behind the walls.

The system has rules. The question is whether anyone is watching to ensure they are followed.

Next week: the oversight gap

Next week, we will look beyond inspectors to the system designed to hold them accountable. From overloaded city inspectors to profit-driven builders, we will explore how thousands of new Texas homes passed inspection with mold already in the walls.

When oversight fails, everyone downstream pays the price.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Dr. Matt Everett, MD is a board-certified emergency physician who practices in Katy, Texas, and Naples, Florida. He is founder of iHeal Functional Medicine and a full member of the International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness (ISEAI). Dr. Everett discovered functional medicine while working through a difficult health issue with his wife, Renee, learning both the theoretical and practical applications of treating patients with complex, chronic conditions. iHeal was founded by Dr. Everett and his wife to help patients find someone to listen & look outside the box for answers.

The views expressed in this commentary are those of Matt Everett, MD, do not constitute medical advice and are not necessarily those of this publication or its sponsors. Readers experiencing health concerns should consult with their own healthcare providers.

