Texas House District 132: Sara McGee, Mike Schofield answer five key questions

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Republican incumbent Mike Schofield is facing a challenge from Democrat Sara McGee for the District 132 seat of the Texas House of Representatives.

District 132 covers west Harris County and includes the Katy portion of the county. Schofield, an attorney, was first elected in 2014. He lost a re-election bid in 2018 and won re-election in 2020. He is seeking his sixth term.

McGee, a director of radiology, is making her first run for public office.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19. Election Day is Nov. 3.

1. Legislative priorities: What are your three most important legislative priorities, and what will you do to advance them?

McGEE: Property taxes. Healthcare. Public schools.

Those are the three things people bring up when I knock on doors in Katy and Cypress. Every single time.

On property taxes, I want a bigger homestead exemption and a lower appraisal cap. On healthcare, I want Texas to expand Medicaid. We already send those tax dollars to Washington. Let’s bring them home and stop passing the cost of uncompensated care on to every family with insurance. On schools, I want to end the voucher program and put that money back into the public schools that serve every kid in this district.

I’ll get there by building coalitions, including with rural Republicans who have stood up for public schools before.

SCHOFIELD: My three priorities for the 90th Legislature are lowering or eliminating property taxes, reducing burdens on small businesses, and strengthening Texas schools.

During the 89th Legislature, I helped advance stronger protections for children. I will continue pursuing tougher accountability for traffickers, stronger protections for victims, and tools that help law enforcement stop exploitation before more children are harmed.

Small businesses need government to remove obstacles, not create them. I will work to cut unnecessary regulations, address rising costs, and make it easier to hire, invest, and grow.

I will also evaluate school funding and compensation to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly in the classroom, supporting teachers, staff, and the professionals who prepare the next generation of Texans.

2. Property taxes: Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have proposed different approaches to reducing property taxes, including eliminating school property taxes on homesteads, expanding homestead exemptions and restricting local government spending. Which proposals would you support or oppose, and why?

McGEE: I’m for a bigger homestead exemption. I’m for more help for seniors, veterans and Texans with disabilities. And I want to cut the appraisal cap from 10% to 5%, because your appraisal should not be able to jump 10% every single year.

Eliminating school property taxes on homesteads? I’ll support it the day the state shows me how it fully replaces that money. Without that, our districts cut teachers or find the money somewhere else, and it comes right back to you.

I oppose spending caps that let Austin override local voters. What really drives your school tax bill? The state underfunds our schools, piles on mandates and leaves our ISDs to cover the difference with your property taxes. If the legislature passes a requirement, it should send the money with it.

SCHOFIELD: I support local government living within its means, reducing school property taxes, and expanding homestead exemptions. Larger exemptions provide some relief, while further school tax reductions can lower homeowners’ bills immediately.

Any reduction must preserve reliable school funding and account for existing debt obligations without simply shifting the burden to other taxes.

During the regular session of the 89th Legislature, I passed legislation to improve reporting on homestead property-tax benefits. I am building on that progress by pursuing stronger protections for seniors, particularly those on fixed incomes, and lasting relief for all homeowners.

Homeowners should be able to plan for the future without constant and unpredictable increases in taxes.

3. Local government debt: State lawmakers are expected to consider additional limits on local government debt. If you favor such limits, how would you ensure growing communities can finance essential infrastructure? If you oppose them, why?

McGEE: I oppose blanket new limits.

We are one of the fastest-growing areas in the country. We need roads, drainage and new schools, and after Harvey we know exactly what happens when flood control falls behind. Bonds are how growing communities pay for things that last for decades.

Voters already get the final say on bonds. That's local control. What I want is more transparency. Plain-language ballots. Debt reports anyone can read. A clear number for what each bond will cost a typical homeowner. Give them the information and let them decide.

SCHOFIELD: Local governments should prioritize essential services, scrutinize spending, and consider reasonable budgeting alternatives before borrowing. I support stronger limits and oversight on local government borrowing. Debt commits taxpayers to repayment, often for many years.

Taxpayers deserve clear disclosure of debt obligations and accountability for every borrowed dollar. Proposed debt should be necessary, affordable, and in residents’ long-term interest.

Growing communities need roads, drainage, water systems, and public safety facilities. Borrowing limits should preserve a responsible way to finance essential infrastructure while preventing wasteful projects and excessive debt. Responsible planning should distinguish genuine infrastructure needs from discretionary spending and protect taxpayers from unaffordable commitments.

Local governments must live within their means, just as Texas families and businesses do.

4. Energy: Texas' growing population, expanding economy and increasing number of data centers are driving demand for electricity. What will you do to ensure Texas has enough reliable, affordable baseload power generation to meet demand when solar and wind generation are unavailable?

McGEE: I remember Winter Storm Uri. And after Beryl, a lot of us sat in the dark for days while CenterPoint kept asking for rate increases.

We need power we can count on when the sun goes down and the wind stops. That means natural gas, nuclear and battery storage. I support using the Texas Energy Fund to build that generation, and I want weatherization standards with real enforcement behind them.

Data centers want our power. Fine. They need to pay for the grid they need instead of shifting that cost onto your electric bill. And CenterPoint’s profits should be tied to one thing: Keeping the lights on.

SCHOFIELD: Texas must add dependable power generation before rising demand outpaces supply. I support expanding dispatchable generation, including natural gas, and encouraging nuclear investment. Storage can strengthen reliability, but sufficient generation must remain available when wind and solar output falls.

Realistic demand forecasts and timely investment are essential to protecting families, businesses, and critical services from shortages.

Senate Bill 6, enacted in 2025, established requirements for connecting large electricity users, allocating infrastructure costs, and managing demand during emergencies. I support enforcing those protections so large customers bear appropriate responsibility for infrastructure needed to serve them.

Texas should attract investment without sacrificing reliability or leaving ordinary ratepayers to cover costs created by large electricity users.

5. Closing statement: What experience qualifies you to represent District 132, and what else would you like voters to know about you or your candidacy?

McGEE: I have 43 years of roots in this district. I raised my kids in Katy. I’m a director of radiology, and every day I see what Austin’s decisions do to real families when the bill shows up. I’m also a total legislative nerd. I read the bills and the fine print.

And I’m going to show up. Right now, we do not have any access to our state representative. That ends with me.

My door in Austin will be open. If you make the drive to the Capitol, you will be able to walk into my office and talk to me. Back home, I’ll hold regular town halls across the district so you can ask me anything and hold me to every word I wrote here.

This seat belongs to District 132. I’m ready to give it back.

SCHOFIELD: I served as an adviser to Gov. Rick Perry for 11 years and am now serving my fifth term in the Texas House. That experience has taught me how to get things done and address the practical effects of state policy on families, employers, and communities.

My record reflects a commitment to public safety, property rights, small businesses, and responsible government. Taxpayers deserve accountability, employers deserve freedom from unnecessary burdens, and families deserve safe communities where their children can thrive.

I am running to continue serving District 132 with experienced, conservative leadership focused on lowering the cost of government, safer communities, stronger schools, and disciplined spending. I will continue to bring sound judgment to this responsibility and remain accountable to the people I serve.