Tesla Says Driver Overrode Self-Driving System, Held Accelerator to Floor Before Fatal Katy-Area Crash

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Tesla says a driver was fully in control of his vehicle and accelerating at 73 mph when it crashed into a Katy-area home Thursday night, killing a 76-year-old woman inside.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. in the 21300 block of Rose Hollow Lane in a neighborhood near Westgreen Boulevard and South Fry Road.

Tesla Data Points to Driver Input

According to information released by Tesla and analyzed by the company's vice president of artificial intelligence, the driver overrode the vehicle's Full Self-Driving system by pressing the accelerator pedal. Data showed the accelerator was held at 100%, the car reached 73 mph and the accelerator remained pressed even after the vehicle crashed into the house.

The findings appear to indicate the driver, not the vehicle's automated driving system, was controlling the Tesla at the time of the crash.

Vehicle Crashes Into Katy Home

According to Sgt. Alex Turman, an accident investigator and public information officer with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the Tesla failed to make a right turn at an intersection and instead continued forward at a high rate of speed, crashing directly into the front room of a residence.

The woman was standing inside the room when the vehicle entered the home and struck her. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The Tesla's driver, a 44-year-old man, was also taken to a hospital and is cooperating with investigators, Turman said.

Investigation Continues

When investigators first spoke publicly about the crash, they said they were working to determine whether Tesla's driver-assistance technology had been engaged or whether the driver had full control of the vehicle.

No charges had been announced as of Monday, and the Harris County Sheriff's Office investigation remains ongoing.