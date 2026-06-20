Investigators Examining Whether Tesla's Navigation Technology Was Active in Crash That Killed Woman Inside Katy Home

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Investigators are working to determine whether a Tesla's driver-assistance technology was engaged or whether the driver had full control of the vehicle before it crashed into a Katy area home Thursday night, killing a 76-year-old woman inside.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. in the 21300 block of Rose Hollow Lane which is in a neighborhood near Westgreen Boulevard and South Fry Road.

Tesla Crashes Into Katy Home

According to Sgt. Alex Turman, an accident investigator and public information officer with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the Tesla failed to make a right turn at an intersection and continued forward at a high rate of speed, crashing directly into the front room of a residence.

× Expand ESD 48 The Tesla seen inside the Katy home after crashing through its brick facade.

Woman Dies After Vehicle Enters Residence

The woman was standing inside the room when the vehicle entered the home and struck her. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The Tesla's driver, a 44-year-old man, was also taken to a hospital and is cooperating with investigators, Turman said.

Investigators Probe Driver's Control of Tesla

Investigators have not determined why the vehicle failed to turn or what caused it to continue at a high rate of speed.

"We're digging into that. That's a line of investigation for sure," Turman said when asked whether the vehicle's automated driving features may have been in use.

Turman said investigators are working with people familiar with Tesla vehicles and with the driver to determine "what role the driver's control over the car played in this crash."

No charges had been announced as of Friday morning, and the investigation remains ongoing.