Teen recovers after being struck by truck

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager remains in a Houston hospital after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday night on Porter Road in Katy.

"The 16-year-old male was hit by a blue-colored Chevy Silverado around 7:34 p.m.," said Deputy Thomas Gilliland of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The pickup driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The accident happened on Porter Road at Lakecrest Village Drive near the Mason Creek South Hike and Bike Trails.

As of Friday night, no charges had been filed.

"Accident investigators are still working the case," Gilliland told Covering Katy News.