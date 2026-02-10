Taylor takes oath as City Council now has three women – a first for Katy

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Paula Taylor took the oath of office Monday in a historic first: Katy City Council now has three women members for the first time ever.

Taylor, a Katy High School teacher, defeated Cara Bonin, a contractor, in a Jan. 31 special election. Taylor's term expires in May 2027, along with Ward B Council Member Gina Hicks.

Taylor replaces Dan Smith, who is running for Waller County Precinct 4 commissioner against Waller County Fire Marshal Brian Cantrell. Both men are from Katy and live in Cane Island.

Taylor celebrates historic moment

Taylor thanked her supporters and family after winning her first campaign.

"I'm thankful to Ward A residents who placed their trust in me, and I intend to work hard to live up to that faith," Taylor said. "To those who did not vote for me, I welcome your concerns and hope you'll give me the opportunity to earn your trust as well."

Taylor said it was bittersweet that her election required her to resign her position on the Keep Katy Beautiful board of directors.

"It's been a pleasure working alongside such dedicated, community-minded individuals, and I look forward to continuing to support and volunteer with your efforts whenever possible," Taylor said.

Three women on council for first time in Katy history

Taylor joins fellow Ward A Council Member Janet Corte and Ward B Council Member Gina Hicks on the city council. This is the first time that three women have served on the council at the same time.

Whether it will remain that way following the May election remains to be seen. Corte is under term limits and cannot seek re-election. Hicks is also under term limits and cannot seek reelection when the seat is open in the 2027 election.

When Corte and Council Member-at-Large Chris Harris — who is also term limited — step down from the council in May, they will have each served for eight years. They were both elected in 2018, when council members were limited to three two-year terms. But Katy voters amended the city charter to provide for up to two three-year terms at a time. They both served one two-year term and will soon conclude two three-year terms.

Ward B Council Member Rory Robertson is also under term limits this year as he concludes two three-year terms.

"I also want to remind all of you residents that the regular election for three council seats is approaching, and I encourage everyone to make civic participation a priority," Taylor said. "I am a former government teacher, so I always encourage voting."

Women taking charge in Katy isn't limited to the city council. Interim Fire Chief Dana Massey is the first woman to lead that department. Mayor Dusty Thiele appointed her interim chief to succeed Kenneth Parker, who retired Feb. 2.