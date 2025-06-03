Taylor High School Teacher's Medical Recovery Featured by KHOU

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A Katy chemistry teacher known as the "miracle man" is sharing his incredible survival story to motivate others after defying the odds in a remarkable medical case featured first by KHOU Channel 11.

Darren Pangle, a 59-year-old teacher, coach and personal trainer at Taylor High School, faced a life-threatening medical crisis in 2009 when severe pneumonia led to a mysterious lung condition. Doctors gave him just a 50% chance of survival, and he spent four months in the ICU, losing over 100 pounds during his hospitalization.

The 6-foot-2 educator became one of the first adult patients to receive a groundbreaking ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment - an artificial heart-lung system that circulates blood outside the body. Dr. Pranav Loyalka from HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, who helped treat Pangle, said the new deployment method had previously only been used in pediatric cases and in Europe.

Despite flatlining three times and facing the risks of infection, clotting and stroke that come with ECMO therapy, Pangle survived against all medical expectations. He had to relearn basic functions like eating, walking and talking at age 44, but within three months had rebuilt his strength and muscle mass.

Today, Pangle deliberately wears motivational T-shirts to school to spark conversations with students about perseverance and hope. He also travels as a motivational speaker, sharing his story of survival and recovery to inspire others facing their own challenges.

