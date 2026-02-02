Taylor defeats Bonin for Ward A Katy City Council seat

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Paula Taylor defeated Cara Bonin Saturday in a special election to serve out the remainder of the Ward A Katy City Council seat now held by incumbent Dan Smith, who is resigning to seek higher office.

Taylor, a Katy High School teacher, had 245 votes, or 71%, while Bonin, a contractor, had 100 votes, or 29%, according to unofficial results from the Katy city secretary's office.

Taylor was making her first run for public office. Bonin was making her second run for office.

Under state law, Smith resigned from the council with about 1½ years left in his council term. His resignation becomes official when his successor takes the oath of office.

Taylor said the council would canvass, or certify the results, and she would take the oath of office at the next council meeting, set for Feb. 10 at Katy City Hall.

"I'm very honored to be the council member from Ward A, and I hope that in the year and a half to come, I hope the voters are happy with the job that I'm doing and feel like I'm representing their interests," Taylor said. "That's my goal, to be out and about and listening to what people are concerned about, bringing those concerns to the council and seeing how we can address those concerns and make everything, make things better for all the citizens of Katy."

Bonin thanked her family and friends who supported her campaign.

"There was no doubt that people want to see a change in Katy and they believed in me," Bonin said.