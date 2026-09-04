Target sets Oct. 11 opening date as Lowe’s opens today, both at the Texas Heritage Marketplace

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy-area shoppers now have an opening date for the new Target west of Katy, while the Lowe's store opened this morning, Friday Sept. 4, 2026. Both stores will be located at the Texas Heritage Marketplace in west Katy.

Target will officially open its 148,000-square-foot store at 29355 Katy Freeway on Oct. 11, according to the company. The new store, located along Interstate 10 at Texas Heritage Parkway, will employ about 200 people.

Target calls the location its “Katy Heritage” store. It will be the company’s fourth store in the Katy market. It will include a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks and Target Optical, along with covered drive up lanes and order pickup. Target also says the store will have an expanded selection of fresh produce, meat and dairy products.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Lowe’s opens today

Lowe’s opened the approximately 95,000-square-foot store this (Friday) morning. The new location includes a 30,000-square-foot garden center and employs more than 100 full- and part-time workers.

The store is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

× Expand Covering Katy News Lowe’s at the Texas Heritage Marketplace along Interstate 10 at Texas Heritage Parkway opened on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. The photo of the 95,000-square-foot store was taken shortly before it opened.

Sam’s Club and more stores are coming

Target and Lowe’s are two of the major anchors at Texas Heritage Marketplace, a 165-acre, approximately $400 million shopping and dining development taking shape along I-10 at Texas Heritage Parkway.

Sam’s Club is also under construction. NewQuest has said the store is targeting a January opening, although Sam’s Club has not announced an official opening date.

Other stores planned for the development include Academy Sports + Outdoors, Burlington, Spec’s, Ulta Beauty, EoS Fitness, James Avery and Mattress Firm.

Restaurants coming to the development include Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, Escalante’s, Tony C’s Pizza & Beer Garden, Jersey Mike’s and The Kebab Shop. Whataburger has already opened.

The City of Katy also plans to build a combined police and fire station within the development. Read that story here.

New shopping options follow residential growth

The new stores are particularly significant for residents of the rapidly growing communities south and west of Interstate 10.

Texas Heritage Parkway connects I-10 with FM 1093, providing a direct route to the shopping center for residents of communities including Jordan Ranch, Tamarron and Cross Creek Ranch.

For years, thousands of homes were added south and west of Katy while much of the I-10 corridor west of the city remained dominated by warehouses, industrial development and open land.

That is now changing quickly.

For residents who have watched Texas Heritage Marketplace rise along I-10, the development is beginning its transition from a massive construction project into a new shopping and dining destination.

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