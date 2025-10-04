Target anchored Texas Heritage Marketplace continues growing

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Developers of Texas Heritage Marketplace have filed paperwork to construct two more retail buildings as part of the massive shopping complex under development near Katy in Waller County.

Two Buildings Totaling Nearly $7.5 Million

One building will be a 10,000-square-foot, one-story retail shell building for future tenant buildout at 2315 Texas Heritage Parkway, according to documents filed with the state.

The second building will be a 9,923-square-foot, one-story retail shell building for future tenant buildout at 2321 Texas Heritage Parkway.

The Texas Heritage Parkway is a significant north-south thoroughfare connecting FM 1093 (Westpark Tollway) to I-10, designed to reduce traffic congestion for residents of Fulshear and Katy.

Each project will cost $3.7 million.

According to the filing, construction on both buildings is scheduled to begin Aug. 3, 2026, and be completed Dec. 7, 2026. Both projects are privately funded.

Part of $400 Million Development

The filings come as NewQuest Properties continues development of the $400 million Texas Heritage Marketplace, a 165-acre mixed-use project along Interstate 10 and Texas Heritage Parkway.

The development will feature more than 750,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space anchored by a 149,000-square-foot Target store and a Sam's Club. Two apartment communities with 550 units, medical offices and storage facilities are also planned.

"After all these years of work, we couldn't be happier to kick off Texas Heritage Marketplace with a great anchor like Target," said Austin Alvis, president and chief development officer of Houston-based NewQuest. "We are presently working with a variety of leading retailers and restaurateurs to procure the best possible mix for the project. We look forward to announcing additional anchors and tenants soon."

Alvis said the project has required collaboration among multiple entities.

"This project has been a major collaboration with the City of Katy, Waller County and Texas Heritage Parkway Association which was responsible for developing Texas Heritage Parkway," he said. "We thank them all for their support to get us to this point."

Serving Growing West Katy Communities

The center is designed to serve major master-planned communities including Cane Island, Cross Creek, Firethorne and Jordan Ranch, which are 4-5 miles west of existing retail in the area.

The development will serve about 147,000 people within five miles, where household incomes average $163,000 annually. The area's population has jumped 56% since 2020, with 4,683 homes already built and 13,600 more planned.

Construction of the overall project began after completion of Texas Heritage Parkway and after securing enough tenant commitments. NewQuest spent nearly 10 years planning the project.