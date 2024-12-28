Suspected Tornado Strikes Katy Neighborhood, Damages Homes Near Pitts and Freeman Roads

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A Katy neighborhood near the corner of Pitts and Freeman Roads was struck by what appeared to be a tornado late Saturday morning, damaging homes and cars, but there were no reports of injuries.

Ground zero for damage was along Bartoncliff Drive and Castiel Drive.

The tornado was captured on video by Dr. Matt Everett.

Resident Keith Edmonds watched as high winds damaged and pushed his full-sized pickup truck into his neighborhood's retention pond.

"We got the alert that the tornado was in the area, and I went into the backyard, and I could see it coming," Edmonds said. "I went inside to wake my wife up. We looked back outside to see it, and we heard a big boom, so we all rushed into the laundry room and got onto the floor."

A tow truck was called to retrieve Edmonds' vehicle from the pond. While the front wheels were submerged, the rest of the heavily-damaged pickup remained above water.

Nearby, another full-sized pickup truck and its attached trailer was flipped onto its side by the high winds.

Neighbor Dipesh Ranjit also experienced the storm's fury as the high winds turned his two parked vehicles sideways. He recalled seeing the tornado approach shortly after getting a weather alert.

"It quickly became bigger and came down here and struck our home and all of the homes down there," he said.

The situation became particularly dangerous for Ranjit's family, who were in the backyard when the tornado struck.

"They were out back trying to take everything inside the house," he said. "But the winds became so strong they couldn't reach the door."

"My parents and I were holding onto the children," Ranjit's wife said. "When the winds finally slowed, we managed to get inside."

Dipesh Ranjit said the destruction occurred in about 15 seconds. During that time his home's windows were smashed, cars were damaged, and his garage door was broken.

"They were holding on to the poles of the house, and it was throwing stuff around," he added. "The main thing is we are all ok."

Similar damage was visible throughout the neighborhood. Numerous homes had large parts of their roofs torn off, windows blown out, and debris scattered on nearby property.

See additional photos below.