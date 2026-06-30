Suspect wanted in Cypress drive-by shooting arrested at Katy-area home

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 20-year-old man wanted on felony warrants connected to a drive-by shooting in Cypress was arrested Tuesday at a home in the Katy area, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, deputies assigned to Constable Terry Allbritton's Strategic Response Unit, with assistance from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, executed a felony arrest warrant in the 3600 block of Lake Varano Circle on June 30. The home is in a neighborhood off Clay and Porter Roads.

Authorities identified the suspect as Cayden Wilridge, 20.

Investigators said Wilridge was wanted on a felony charge of evading arrest and a charge of deadly conduct for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting in the Cypress area.

Deputies took Wilridge into custody without incident and transported him to the Harris County Jail, according to the constable's office.

Authorities have not released additional details about the drive-by shooting, including when it occurred or whether anyone was injured. Court records detailing the allegations against Wilridge were not immediately available Tuesday.

An arrest is an allegation, not a determination of guilt. Wilridge is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Strategic Response Unit serves felony warrant

The arrest was carried out by deputies with Constable Terry Allbritton's Strategic Response Unit, with assistance from the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the warrant was executed without incident.

Investigation remains ongoing

Investigators have not announced whether additional arrests are expected or released further information about the underlying case. The investigation remains ongoing.