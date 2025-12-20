Suspect sought after Hanukkah decorations vandalized at Katy restaurant

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who vandalized Hanukkah decorations at a Katy restaurant.

A male suspect was captured on surveillance video at approximately 9:09 p.m. Wednesday walking along the sidewalk in front of Fuzzy's Pizza located at 613 S. Mason Road at Kingsland Boulevard, authorities said.

Suspect Destroys Hanukkah Decorations, Leaves Santa Untouched

"The individual approached Hanukkah inflatable decorations displayed outside the business and began ripping the cords and motor units from the decorations," the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "He then kicked and punched another decoration, pulling it from its placement."

The video shows the suspect targeted the Hanukkah decorations while leaving a Santa decoration undisturbed.

The suspect walked away carrying a Hanukkah dreidel decoration.

Public Asked to Help Identify Vandalism Suspect

While the Harris County Sheriff's Office did not provide a description of the individual, surveillance video shows the man is Black and was wearing a hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.