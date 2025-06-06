Free summer meal program underway at Katy ISD

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy ISD is providing free breakfast and lunch meals to students 18 or younger through its Summer Food Service program. They do not have to be enrolled in summer school or in Katy ISD to enjoy the free meal program.

The program runs through July 31 at several district facilities.

Some locations will serve lunch but not breakfast. Those locations are Paetow, Mayde Creek and Morton Ranch high schools.

"Our Summer Food Service is always popular with the community, and it is our pleasure to provide this service to families," said Donna Pittenger, executive director of Nutrition and Food Services.

All meals must be eaten in school cafeterias.

During the upcoming Independence Day weekend there will be a more limited schedule. No service will be available June 30-July 4 at the Opportunity Awareness Center, Mayde Creek High School, Morton Ranch High School and Paetow High School.

Schedule (Monday-Thursday)

Faldyn Elementary

25615 Clay Road, Katy 77493

May 29-June 26

Breakfast: 7:45-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Franz Elementary

2751 N. Westgreen Blvd., Katy 77449

May 29-June 26

Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:20 a.m.-1 p.m.

Memorial Parkway Elementary

21603 Park Tree Lane, Katy 77450

May 29-June 26

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12:55 p.m.

McDonald Junior High

3635 Lakes of Bridgewater Drive, Katy 77449

June 16-26

Breakfast: 7-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Opportunity Awareness Center

1732 Katyland Drive, Katy 77493

May 27-July 31

Breakfast: 7-8 a.m.

Lunch: 10:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mayde Creek High School - 9th Grade Center

19202 Groeschke Road, Katy 77084

June 2-July 31

Lunch only: 9:45-11:45 a.m.

Morton Ranch High School

21000 Franz Road, Katy 77449

June 2-July 31

Lunch only: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Paetow High School