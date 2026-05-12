Sueba USA Opens Boardwalk Square Apartments Near Katy Mills Mall

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Houston-based developer Sueba USA has opened Boardwalk Square, a luxury mid-rise apartment community near Katy Mills Mall, Typhoon Texas and the Katy Boardwalk Nature Preserve.

The 353-unit development sits at the intersection of Kingsland Boulevard and Katy Fort Bend Road and offers 20 floor plans, including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging from 496 to 2,088 square feet.

Units feature 9- to 12-foot ceilings, wood-style flooring and kitchens with soft-close solid wood cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware, under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances with air fry convection features. Select units include kitchen islands, soaking tubs or walk-in showers with floor-to-ceiling tile surrounds, and private patios or balconies.

× 1 of 2 Expand Sueba The lobby at Boardwalk Square, Katy’s newest luxury mid-rise apartment community, features contemporary design elements, expansive ceilings and a modern hospitality-inspired aesthetic. × 2 of 2 Expand Sueba The resident lounge at Boardwalk Square includes multiple gathering spaces, televisions and a gourmet coffee bar. Prev Next

The property includes a pool with tanning ledges and cabanas, a courtyard lawn, open-air verandas, gas grills, a pet spa and a courtyard with gas fire tables.

A dedicated wellness center distinguishes the property from many competing apartment communities. The facility includes a 24-hour CrossFit-inspired athletic club with interactive cardio equipment along with a recovery room offering a dry sauna and cold plunge.

"The wellness area gives residents a more complete approach to health and well-being — an offering not commonly found in most apartment communities," the company said in a statement.

Remote work amenities include private focus rooms, a co-working lounge with printing capabilities, a business conference center with a catering kitchen and a resident lounge with a coffee bar.

Boardwalk Square was designed by Sueba Consulting Inc., with construction by SCS 221 Series — both Sueba USA affiliates. Southhampton Management Inc., also a Sueba affiliate, will manage the property.

Sueba USA's other Katy multifamily communities include San Paseo at 1724 Partnership Way and San Tierra at 1616 Partnership Way.

For more information, visit boardwalksquare-katy.com.