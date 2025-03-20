Student Artists Among the Rodeo's Best as Auction Sets New Record

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Four Katy ISD students' artwork brought in more than $125,000 combined at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Auction, where this year's Grand Champion piece fetched a record $276,000.

Two of the Katy ISD works earned Class Premium Champion titles in their respective media categories.

"The Rodeo Art Auction is a major showcase for student artwork in Houston, and we are so proud of our auction honorees," said Laura Simoneaux, assistant director of fine arts in Katy ISD. "Congratulations to their teachers, as well, for inspiring these talented young artists to earn this achievement."

The auctioned works included:

Fernando Cen Chang of Tompkins High School, whose "Golden Awe" was named Class Premium Champion Colored Drawing and sold for $35,000. Chang's teacher is Christie Skinner.

Ashlyn Low of Jordan High School, whose "The View from the Top" was named Class Premium Champion Mixed Media and sold for $31,000. Low's teacher is Katrina Cerk.

Madison Huang of Tompkins High School, whose "Nature's Glow" sold for $35,000. Huang's teacher is Christie Skinner.

Liana Hosseinifar of Tompkins High School, whose "Ties that Bind" sold for $26,000. Hosseinifar's teacher is Christie Skinner.

See all four winning works of art.