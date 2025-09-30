Third Katy Baseball Shooting Suspect Remains A Mystery

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — We now know more about two of the three men accused of firing shots that injured a coach at a youth baseball tournament Sept. 21 in Katy, but the United States Department of Homeland Security is declining to provide any information on the third suspect who remains a mystery.

DHS Silent on Third Suspect's Immigration Status

"The news release is all we're putting out on this at this time," a spokesman for DHS told Covering Katy News when asked about Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 23, the mysterious third man involved in the shooting at the Rac Baseball Facility.

While DHS provided detailed information on suspects Ahmed Mawed, 21, and Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, 27, including their countries of origin and dates of entry or citizenship, the agency declined to say if Rababah is a U.S. citizen or in the country by other means, legal or illegal.

The Waller County District Attorney's Office is also waiting for information from Homeland Security, telling Covering Katy News that Rababah's immigration status is "still awaiting return from DHS."

Biden Administration Blamed for Allowing Two Suspects Into Country

"One of the individuals charged is Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah, an alien from Jordan that was turned into a U.S. citizen by the Biden Administration," the Homeland Security press release said. "One of the other individuals charged, Ahmad Mawed, an alien from Lebanon, was granted a green card by the Biden Administration."

According to DHS, Matalgah was granted U.S. citizenship Aug. 1, 2023, "despite prior arrests for drug possession." No further details were provided about the extent of Mawed's alleged illegal drug activities, but the press release says he entered the U.S. on an IR-2 visa June 3, 2021, making him a legal permanent resident.

Details of the Katy Baseball Field Shooting

The three men are accused of firing an AR-15 rifle and a 9mm handgun from property at 4215 Schlipf Road toward the baseball facility at 4256 FM 2855, where approximately 12 teams, 130 players and 300 spectators were gathered for a tournament. A coach was struck in the left shoulder and arm and was airlifted to a hospital before being released.

All three men were given $100,000 bonds on charges of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. If convicted, they face two to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.