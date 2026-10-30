Katy water tower gets a “26” for softball state championship

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Katy’s iconic water tower has a new number: a “26,” painted this week to honor the Katy High School softball team’s third state championship.

The team and city officials commemorated the addition in a brief ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Historic Town Square.

The Tigers won the title in May. The City of Katy honored them in July at the Katy Civic Center, and they received their state championship rings at halftime of the Oct. 15 Paetow-Katy football game.

The “26” joins the “15” and “19” for the 2015 and 2019 state champion softball teams. The nine state championship football teams (1959, 1997, 2000, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2015 and 2020) are also honored on the tower.

The Tigers rode a 22-game winning streak to finish the season at 39-5. They won the title in May by defeating Forney at McCombs Field in Austin. The Tigers hit 97 home runs during the season, a Class 6A record.

× 1 of 2 Expand Covering Katy News, Sherrel Rogers Katy softball coach Megan VanEtte speaks at the community celebration. × 2 of 2 Expand Covering Katy News, Sherrel Rogers The Katy water tower honors the 2015, 2019 and 2026 state champion Katy softball teams Prev Next

Paying tribute to players and coaches

“You are the reason for this celebration today,” Mayor Dusty Thiele told the team, who wore commemorative black “Ring Season” shirts along with their championship medals and rings. “I want to thank you all for what you have done for our community, brought us together, gave us a lot of civic pride. So, thank you all for your hard work, your dedication, but most of all for winning.”

Thiele also paid tribute to coach Megan VanEtta and assistants Brian Schmitt and Judy Willock by sharing a story from his days as a neighbor of football coach Gary Joseph.

“I lived across the street from Coach Joseph for about 25 years,” Thiele said. “From about 5 o’clock in the morning to 10 o’clock at night, you’d never see him. I know y’all put in the hours also for our girls here.”

VanEtta said it was nice to recognize the accomplishments of a long and hard-worked season.

“These girls start in January and they’re not done until June,” VanEtta said. “They play over 40 games and have ups and downs in the middle of it, and that does not include every practice and every workout. So, they really do put in a ton of effort.”

VanEtta said the painted tower will give the players a way to one day show their children and grandchildren the mark they left in a Katy Tiger uniform.

Players also received ice cream gift certificates to Southern Dough Baking Co., which sits across the street.

“You would have thought that I just told them that they got a free day off,” VanEtta said, smiling.

× 1 of 2 Expand Covering Katy, Sherrel Rogers Members of the Katy High School softball team wear their state championship medals and commemorative “Ring Season” shirts during a ceremony Thursday at the Historic Town Square. × 2 of 2 Expand Covering Katy, Sherrel Rogers : Katy High School softball players gather at the Historic Town Square on Thursday to celebrate the “26” painted on Katy’s water tower for the team’s third state championship. Prev Next

An invitation to return

Before reading a proclamation congratulating the team on its accomplishments, Thiele said the city looks forward to another ceremony next year.

“This is an important event for the City of Katy, and we look forward to recognizing y’all and seeing y’all come back and repeat next year so I can do this again,” Thiele said. “It’ll be my last year (as mayor), and I want to do it again, so come on back.”