Starbucks closures hits one Katy location

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Starbucks will lock its doors for good at the Westheimer Parkway store in the Kroger Shopping Center at the close of business today, Saturday, Sept. 27, according to employees at the store.

The shutdown is part of Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol's plan to shutter about 400 locations across North America. The closure is part of a $1 billion restructuring that will also eliminate 900 corporate jobs. Starbucks will close about 1% of its North American stores by the end of September, bringing its total to approximately 18,300 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Katy customers disappointed by Westheimer Parkway closure

"I've been coming here for years," a regular customer told Covering Katy News. "It's convenient to get a cup on the go or to grab my laptop between appointments and do a little work. I'm so sorry to see this place close."

Employees at the store said they would close for good at the end of the day. While the complete list of stores that will close had not been made public when this story was published, it appears that no other Starbucks location in Katy will close. According to USA Today, the company said the Starbucks app will be updated to reflect the closures on Sunday. That will be the first time that Starbucks provides a complete list of store closures.

Where to find nearby Starbucks locations in Katy

The store is located at 22020 Westheimer Parkway near the intersection of South Mason Road in Cinco Ranch. The nearest Starbucks locations that will remain open are at LaCenterra and also at the Westpark Tollway eastbound near Mason Road.

Niccol said the company identified store locations "where we're unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don't see a path to financial performance."

"There always seems to be customers ordering something in this store," the regular customer said. "And the staff is always friendly, but it's a smaller location than most Starbucks, so maybe that's why the corporate poobahs are shutting it down."

Employee severance and company struggles

The Seattle-based company has reported six consecutive quarters of declining same-store sales. The company said affected employees will receive severance packages and it will offer transfers to nearby locations where possible.

A letter telling customers about the closure was taped to the door. It was the same letter posted at hundreds of other closing locations.