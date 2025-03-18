Southeast Texas Under Fire Weather Watch as Dry, Windy Conditions Raise Wildfire Risk

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for portions of Southeast Texas for Wednesday as officials warn of elevated fire danger conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston.

The watch, in effect Wednesday afternoon through evening, comes as forecasters predict northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph, combined with relative humidity values dropping as low as 15 percent.

Temperatures could reach up to 80 degrees, creating conditions where any wildfires that ignite could "rapidly increase in size and intensity, and move quickly," the weather service said.

The elevated fire weather conditions are expected primarily in areas west of the Interstate 45 corridor, including parts of Fort Bend County.

Residents in affected areas should avoid outdoor burning, properly dispose of cigarettes, and ensure vehicles are not parked on dry grass, as even a small spark could trigger a fast-moving wildfire under these conditions.

For updates on fire weather conditions and safety precautions continue to monitor CoveirngKaty.com.