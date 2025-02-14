Massive 15-foot sinkhole discovered along popular Katy area hiking trail

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Officials have cordoned off a section of a popular hiking trail in west Harris County after discovering a massive sinkhole Thursday.

Deputies from Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Terry Allbritton's Office responded to reports of a hazard on the Mason Creek Hike & Bike Trail in the Nottingham Country area. They found a sinkhole measuring 15 feet deep and 12 feet wide adjacent to the trail near Rustic Knolls and Hoveden Drive.

× Expand Constable Terry Allbritton This sink hole was discovered Thursday along the Mason Creek Hike & Bike Trail.

The area has been marked with safety cones while officials from Harris County Precinct 4 maintenance crews and the Harris County Flood Control District assess the situation and plan repairs.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.