Massive 15-foot sinkhole discovered along popular Katy area hiking trail

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Officials have cordoned off a section of a popular hiking trail in west Harris County after discovering a massive sinkhole Thursday.
Deputies from Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Terry Allbritton's Office responded to reports of a hazard on the Mason Creek Hike & Bike Trail in the Nottingham Country area. They found a sinkhole measuring 15 feet deep and 12 feet wide adjacent to the trail near Rustic Knolls and Hoveden Drive.
Constable Terry Allbritton
This sink hole was discovered Thursday along the Mason Creek Hike & Bike Trail.
The area has been marked with safety cones while officials from Harris County Precinct 4 maintenance crews and the Harris County Flood Control District assess the situation and plan repairs.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.