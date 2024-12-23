Gunfire at Katy Mills Mall: Police Search for Two Suspects, No Injuries Reported

Updated Monday at 9:08 p.m.

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy police are looking for two white or Hispanic men involved in gunfire at Katy Mills Mall on Monday night, Dec. 23.

Two men walked into the mall through Bass Pro Shop, and one of them began shooting at 5:19 p.m., according to Katy Police Chief Bryon Woytek. No one was struck by the bullets.

"We located spent casings and live casings inside the mall," the Chief revealed.

The shooter used a handgun, and it is not yet clear if the gunman was aiming at a specific location or person, or if the shots were simply designed to create disorder and confusion. Police are still trying to determine the identity of the two men.

"All we know is they came into the mall together and they left together," Woytek said during an early evening news conference at Katy Mills.

"It caused a lot of chaos," he said.

No one was injured. The bullets struck a pillar and a window at Rack Room Shoes.

Three of the mall's entrances were closed but the mall was never completely closed, Woytek told the media.

Katy Police Officers responded within a minute according to the Chief. Katy P.D. has a substation at the mall and has additional officers stationed there during the busy holiday shopping season.

The mall is in the City of Katy on the Harris and Fort Bend County line.

Also responding were deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.

This story is not related to a story we posted earlier titled Katy Mills Gunman Arrested Again.

A Katy Mill shopper explains what she saw.

Katy Police Chief Bryon Woytek's news conference courtesy of KHOU 11.