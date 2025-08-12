Sheriff Seeks Additional Victims in Katy Area Sexual Assault Case

Harris County, TX — The Harris County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on sexual assault charges related to allegedly performing unlicensed medical procedures and is now seeking additional victims who may have been affected.

Joshua Aaron Gomez, 43, who lives in a Katy area neighborhood near the intersection of Katy Hockley and Beckendorff roads, was taken into custody by members of the Violent Persons Task Force on a felony warrant for Sexual Assault. Gomez was originally charged on Aug. 6, 2025, following an extensive investigation by the Sheriff's Office Special Victims Division.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Gomez had been operating despite having his chiropractic license suspended by the state due to complaints of a sexual nature. The alleged sexual assault that he's charged with in Harris County occurred in 2023 at One Life Chiropractic in Katy according to Gonzalez.

One Life is not answering questions about the case but has posted a statement on social media.

"One Life Chiropractic is aware of the recent arrest of an estranged former employee, said a statement said. "We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement and have taken all necessary actions to address the situation. There have been no statements made by One Life Chiropractic or its personnel to any media. We remain committed to the safety, trust, and well being of our patients. We appreciate your support and understanding at this time."

The case came to light after a woman, several weeks postpartum, purchased a treatment package from Gomez for pelvic misalignment at the Katy area clinic.

× Expand Harris County Jail Joshua Aaron Gomez

The Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners confirmed that Gomez had been accused of similar misconduct involving other women. "Our team has identified 12 other survivors with varying complaints about Gomez," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

The investigation began when detectives received reports about Gomez allegedly performing unlicensed procedures. As the investigation progressed, additional victims came forward with complaints against the suspect.

Gomez was booked into the Harris County Jail following his arrest on the sexual assault charges and is currently free on $50,000 bond. However, authorities believe there may be more victims who have not yet been identified and they are encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"We believe there could be other victims that have yet to be identified," Sheriff Gonzalez emphasized, highlighting his office's commitment to ensuring all affected individuals receive justice.

Anyone with information about this case or who believes they may have been a victim is encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Division at 713-274-9370. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).